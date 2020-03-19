All Hospitals Now Have Isolation Wards

All hospitals across the island now have isolation wards, and together have a total of 240 isolation beds, to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during a press briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston, on March 18.

“I am being advised that since the start of the process to prepare the COVID wards in our hospitals islandwide, that has gone fairly well and there are approximately 240 beds that can now be classified as isolation beds, based on each hospital establishing an isolation ward,” the Minister said.

“I am sure more work needs to be done in terms of the various equipment… .Nevertheless, I want to thank the respective hospitals, Senior Medical Officers, the Chief Executive Officers and others who have followed the directive, as part of the preparation to isolate an area for COVID patients, should the need arise,” Dr. Tufton added.