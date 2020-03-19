National Epidemiologist Outlines COVID-19 Chains Of Transmission

Story Highlights The Government has reported that there are currently seven chains of transmission regarding positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

Details were provided by the National Epidemiologist, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Karen Webster-Kerr, during a press conference at Jamaica House on March 18.

Jamaica now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first chain has six persons, which include the first patient with an imported case who tested positive and five other persons who became infected from that patient; the second chain has one person; the third includes the third person who tested positive and two persons who became infected from that person; the fourth case involves the fourth person who was diagnosed and one other whom that person infected, while the fifth, sixth and seven chains include one person each.

“Four of the transmission chains are single persons. The first one has five persons that have been transmitted with [other patients identified as] 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4 and 1.5, and 1.5 being identified today (Wednesday),” she noted.

“Then, we have another chain, which is 3, and this involves persons with a similar travel history. They came together to Jamaica, and so, they were likely exposed outside of Jamaica… and probably have similar exposure, so we are not sure if they passed it to each other before or after they came to Jamaica, but it is likely before,” Dr. Webster-Kerr said.

She pointed out that the fourth chain had a group of persons who travelled from Malaysia, Dubai and Trinidad to Jamaica together, and they likely had similar exposure. They went to a religious function or festival and they were in that area where they had confirmed cases.