JCF Stages Expo May 11-14

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will stage its first ever exposition for members of the public from May 11 to 14, at the National Arena in Kingston.

The event, dubbed ‘Transformations – People, Quality and Technology (PQT) Expo’, is described as a historical moment for the JCF, promising to deliver on cutting-edge technology-driven exhibits and booths.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank, today (April 26), Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Development and Logistics, Dr. Kevin Blake, said the expo is meant to allow persons to see and feel the JCF in a way they never have before.

“Our goal is to deliver a public exposition that highlights the technology-enabled quality-management reforms and transformation, which have systematically been happening in the JCF over the past five to six years,” Dr. Blake said.

To execute the expo, the JCF has partnered with the technology community through the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.

Persons will experience simulated exercises as well as holograms and many more technology-driven activities.

Dr. Blake explained that the expo will demonstrate how the men and the women of the JCF are embracing and employing a range of technologies, underpinned by quality-driven standards and procedures to deliver greater levels of service to the citizens of Jamaica whom they have sworn to protect and serve.

“The expo is going to be an immersive one, very interactive and high-tech environment. We want Jamaicans from all walks of life to experience a side of the JCF they don’t see every day, outside of JCF, that many people did not know exist, and this, over time, will be the public’s lived experience,” he said.

For his part, Senior Superintendent of Police, Emergency Communication Centre, Gary Francis, said the JCF is excited to show the public some of the technologies that have been developed by members of the Force.

“We will have over 25 of our formations displaying various gadgets of how we deliver service. We’ll be seeing displays from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch that showcase how best we are using technology, using the e-ticketing system or using the speed radar,” SSP Francis said.

Displays will be done by the Marine Division, the Canine Division, Special Operations Unit, Community Safety and Security Branch and Video Identification Unit and others.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. each day. Admission is free and members of the public are encouraged to visit the expo, as it promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Karina Powell-Hood, who is the JCF Staff Officer and Co-chair of the Expo, noted that it will be a great experience for families over the Mother’s Day weekend.

“On May 11, we will have guided tours, and on Sunday, May 14 (Mothers’ Day), there will be something special for the mothers, so come out with your entire family. We will also have entertainment from members of the JCF,” ACP Powell-Hood said.

In the meantime, Dr. Blake said the event will be the highlight of the year.

“We will have special guests from our international partners from overseas. It is something you don’t want to miss. You don’t want to hear about it from someone else later on, or you don’t want to watch it; you want to be there. There are things for you to do, along with prizes and surprises,” he said.