Jamaicans Urged to Continue Water Conservation Measures

Jamaicans are being urged to remain vigilant in conserving water as the country continues to be affected by a meteorological drought.

“We are pleading with citizens to be circumspect with their use of the precious commodity at this time. We’re asking you to desist from watering lawns and certainly desist from washing cars for now,” implored Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda.

He was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (April 26).

The Minister said that there was some rebound in rainfall levels in March, with Jamaica receiving 90 per cent of the 30-year average rainfall but noted that “this is not necessarily evenly spread”.

“The eastern section of the island had no parish receiving more than 60 per cent of its 30-year rainfall and, to note, St. Thomas, Portland and Kingston started seeing reductions in 30-year rainfall from as far back as August of last year,” Senator Samuda said.

Highlighting the Government’s response to the drought, he said that the $150 million announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in February, included a $35-million allocation to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to facilitate trucking by municipalities.

Another $20 million was made available for the purchase of black tanks to support the worst-affected communities.

Additionally, $95 million was provided to the National Water Commission (NWC) for trucking to service areas and to support critical services, including schools, hospitals, health centres, post offices and police stations.

In addition, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, $110 million was made available to the agriculture sector for drought mitigation measures.

Meanwhile, Senator Samuda said he intends to convene the drought management committee early next week to do a further assessment of the drought situation.

He said the meeting will evaluate the impact of the mitigation measures and “ensure that we have a full feel of which systems have recovered and which have not.”

Following that meeting, the Minister will make a report to the Cabinet, including whether stronger conservation measures are required.

“If there is need for increased allocations, we will make the request to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service,” he added.