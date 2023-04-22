St. Thomas Residents Urged to Prepare for Economic Developments Slated for the Parish

To reap the benefits of the major economic developments slated to take place in St. Thomas, residents in the parish are being encouraged to prepare themselves by gaining the necessary skills and competencies.

The call comes from Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who was speaking during the Legal Aid Council’s Justice Fair at Rudolph Elder Park in the parish, on Friday (April 21).

Minister Chuck pointed out that, “many, many wonderful things are planned for St. Thomas’, emphasising that “there will be major economic developments”, while encouraging the residents to “please be prepared; please make sure that you have the skills.”

He referenced the major Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), which is ongoing in the parish, and the Morant Bay Urban Centre that is also in the construction phase.

Both projects are expected to drive significant investment and spur general growth in the parish.

“Tourism is [also] slated to kick off in St. Thomas because, with Portland and St. Thomas, they intend to have high-class tourism in the eastern end [of the island] that will compare with Negril, Hanover, all those areas. St. Thomas really must not be forgotten,” Mr. Chuck said.

He also gave his Ministry’s undertaking to be part of the dawn of redevelopment in St. Thomas, by outlining plans for the old Morant Bay courthouse which was destroyed by fire in 2007.

“The Justice Ministry will be fully involved. We’re hoping to really rebuild the Morant Bay courthouse, even if it is not used as a courthouse. Right beside it [we have obtained] the annex, which we will [use as] the justice centre,” Mr. Chuck added.

He expressed the hope that he will return to the parish to open the justice centre, “in another few months”.

The Legal Aid Council’s Justice Fair is hosted by the Ministry of Justice at different locations islandwide.

Scores of residents were able to access various justice services such as the expungement of criminal records, victim support, and legal aid, during Friday’s engagement.

Representatives of several government entities were also on location, providing services to persons attending the event.

They included the Office of the Public Defender, Registrar General’s Department, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, Transport Authority, and Heart-NSTA Trust.