Justice Fair Taken to Morant Bay, St. Thomas

Rudolph Elder Park in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, was abuzz with activities on Friday (April 21), as the Legal Aid Council’s Justice Fair rolled into the town.
The event afforded scores of residents the opportunity to access various justice services of the government, including expungement of criminal records, victim support, and legal aid.
Several services were available from a slate of partner entities, including the Office of the Public Defender, Registrar General’s Department (RGD), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Transport Authority, and Heart/NSTA Trust.
Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who spoke during the opening ceremony, said “the idea of the Justice fair is for all residents [attending] to really participate… and get information and get to know what is available to assist you in pursuing a peaceful, harmonious life.”
He pointed out that given life’s myriad of uncertainties, most persons do not know when a crisis will arise.
As such, Mr. Chuck encouraged individuals to access the relevant services available to them while they are able to do so.
These include obtaining a will or a marriage license as well as expunging a criminal record.
Mr. Chuck said another reason for hosting the justice fairs “is because there’s an epidemic of abuses, of violence, and of persons, basically, in unnecessary conflicts.”
“We, at the Ministry of Justice, feel that there can be peace and harmony if people take advantage of the free [alternative justice] services that the Government, through the Ministry, offers to the citizens of Jamaica,” the Minister added.
Mr. Chuck said thanks to the mobile justice unit, residents islandwide can also access the Legal Aid Council in their communities for free advice.
He indicated that this needs to be scheduled with at least a month’s notice. Jamaicans can call 888-JUSTICE to get more information.
St. Thomas is the 12th parish in which the Justice Fair has been staged. The event assists the Ministry to fulfil its mandate of ‘taking justice to the people of Jamaica’.
Friday’s fair was also attended by Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes; Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane; and Custos Rotulorum for Morant Bay, Hon. Marcia Bennett.