New Work Permit System Coming

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is replacing its existing legacy work permit process with a new web-based, mobile-friendly work permit and skills certificate management system at a cost of US$927,000.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on April 26.
Currently, the average processing time for applications that meet all the requirements is six to eight weeks.
“The new system will facilitate investment in identified areas of need, since it will be informed by Labour Market Intelligence, including training and certification needs, which is desperately [required] to close the skills gaps in the local economy,” Mr. Samuda said.
“It will be safe, secure, efficient, business-friendly and client-focused, and it will facilitate the complete re-engineering of our work permit business process,” he added.
Minister Samuda said the new system is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.
During the 2022/2023 fiscal year, the Ministry received 4,855 applications for work permits, of which 1,843 were from new applicants, while 2,246 were for renewals.
Of the remaining 766 applications, 599 were for work permit exemptions, and 167 were for marriage exemptions.
The Ministry also processed 187 CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Skills Certificate applications and 11 Rights of Establishment applications.