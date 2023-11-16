JCF Encourages Public Support for Police Week Activities from Nov. 18-24

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging public support for and participation in activities for this year’s observance of Police Week 2023, from November 18 to 24.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Natalie Palmer told JIS News that there will be opportunities for persons to have open dialogue with personnel at all levels of the JCF.

“Everything that we’re doing [during] this week is about interaction. We want our citizens to come in to interact with us, because this is where we’re going to improve our communication,” she said.

DSP Palmer, who is also a member of the Police Week Planning Committee and the Community Safety and Security Branch, said persons will be able to get the contact details of the police officers in their locales.

“Come out and meet your local police officers [and] introduce yourselves, so [that] you have a name working with. This is somebody that you can contact and we can talk about matters of the community because, of course, you are our partners,” she added.

DSP Palmer said it is anticipated that the open forums scheduled throughout the week will serve to fuel decisions on how the JCF seeks to engage and communicate with citizens.

“This is where we can find out whether you want us to do the widely publicised meeting that we do every month. You can also let us know if you want us to come on the corner and talk to some young people or you want us in schools or social groups. Whatever the setting, this will inform us on how you want us to communicate with you,” she explained.

“We want to increase the citizens’ voices and the choices that they’re making. We want to show them how they are a part of making their communities safe, what it is that we can do to assist communities and, overall, just having a robust safe citizen security programme,” DSP Palmer added.

She advised that it is the JCF’s intention to provide persons with all the information necessary to enable them to better understand the organisation’s work.