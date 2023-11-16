House Passes Bills to Integrate NFPB And NCDA into Health Ministry

The House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 14) passed legislation integrating the National Family Planning Board (NFPB) and the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) into the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The National Council on Drug Abuse (Repeal) Bill 2023 and the National Family Planning Board (Repeal) Bill 2023 were both passed with one amendment.

The integration is part of the Government’s thrust to rationalise public bodies under the Public Sector Transformation Programme.

In his closing remarks, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the integration will lead to greater efficiencies.

“The truth is… it is not just a matter of a recommendation by the Transformation Unit, but it is a tangible recognition that the consolidation would mean a more strategic approach to planning and execution of the respective roles of the two units,” Dr. Tufton said.

“The change in the environment has allowed for a lot more mechanisms to be deployed to reach the target population in both instances, whether it is the drug abuse possibility or child-rearing through the family planning board,” he added.

Dr. Tufton noted that technology has allowed for a far greater reach, “so we have to plan that it is specifically targeted and reaches the audience for which it is intended”.

“With all of that empowering tools that are available and infrastructure, it is possible to consolidate… to reach the target population you desire and to be more effective in the message,” he added.

Both Bills are to be sent to the Senate for approval.