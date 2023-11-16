Hanover Junior Council Wants to Play a Greater Role

The 2023 Hanover Junior Council is looking to work with the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) to address some of the challenges facing the parish.

Addressing the monthly meeting of the Corporation on Thursday (November 9), Deputy Junior Mayor and Junior Councillor for the Sandy Bay Division, Jada Lewis, said that the young leaders want to play a greater role by partnering with the HMC to find solutions to common problems.

She cited improved access to water, roads, drainage, garbage disposal and more opportunities for the youth as some of the matters that need to be addressed.

Junior Councillor Lewis said that while it is easy to criticise “and complain about the different issues [affecting] our beautiful little parish, I am not here to complain, but I am here to state them and to tell you all that I, along with my fellow [Junior Council members] are here to assist in finding solutions”.

She was deputising for Junior Councillor for the Chester Castle Division, Raphael Coach, who was among Junior Mayors from across the island paying courtesy calls on the country’s leaders in Kingston on the day.

Municipal corporations islandwide customarily select a youth council and a junior mayor during the month of November, which is observed annually as Local Government Month.

In Hanover, 12 students from four schools vied for the position of junior mayor by participating in an oratory competition under the Local Government Month theme: ‘Local Government: Creating a Legacy of Improved Social Services’.

Raphael Coach of Hopewell High copped the coveted title, taking home the HMC trophy.

Other members of the Junior Council are Reneshe Headley of Knockalva Polytechnic College, who is the Junior Councillor for the Caudwell Division; Lashante Smith of Rusea’s High School, Junior Councillor for the Green Island Division; Roneika Robinson of Rusea’s High School, Junior Councillor for the Riverside Division; Alexia Brown of Hopewell High School, Junior Councillor for the Hopewell Division; and Rihanna Amore of Merlene Ottey High School, Junior Councillor for the Lucea Division.

In addition, Mikkela Anderson of Rusea’s High School will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Rushaun Headley, also of Rusea’s High, Chief Engineering Officer; Dontae Crooks of Merlene Ottey High School, Chief Financial Officer; Ronach Maitland of Knockalva Polytechnic College, Director of Planning, while Selvin McIntosh of Knockalva Polytechnic College was selected Inspector of Poor.

Junior Councillor Lewis thanked the HMC for staging the competition and for the opportunities it provided, stating that it was her mission to be the best junior representative during her term in office.

She noted that while members of the Junior Council are primarily senior students who are preparing for final examinations, they will make every effort to become more informed about the operations of the HMC and participate in its committee meetings and other activities where possible.

The Junior Mayors Forum will take place on Thursday (November 16) at Bahia Principe Grand Resort in St. Ann.