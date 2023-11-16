Flash Flood Watch Now in Effect for Jamaica

The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) wishes to advise the public that the Island is now under a Flash Flood Watch.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

The National and Parish Disaster mechanism across the island continue to remain on stand-by and on high alert in preparation for any eventuality.

Shelter Managers have been placed on stand-by to open shelters under instruction of the Municipal Corporations (MC’s) if it becomes necessary.

The ODPEM is advising the public to CONTINUE to take the following precautions in light of the forecast:

1. Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Decide early on evacuation routes.

2. Avoid flooded roads and water-ways i.e. fords, gullies, streams or rivers, either on foot or in vehicles.

3. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

4. Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers.

5. Turn off all electrical power, gas and water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger

from flooding.

6. Avoid areas with damaged roadways.

7. Avoid where necessary areas prone to landslide & flooding.

8. In case of extensive rainfall, avoid going on the road except when absolutely necessary.

9. Emergency kits should include non-perishable food, cash, charging devices, a flashlight and batteries in case of power outages.

10. Check in with friends, family and neighbours to see if older adults and people with disabilities need assistance.

11. Don’t forget the needs of your pets. Shelters do not take household pets, so remember to create a plan and have supplies available for your animals.

12. Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate due to thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

Lightning are associated with thunderstorms thus the public should adhere to the following procedures :

1. When thunder roars, go indoors! Move from outdoors into a building or car with a roof.

2. Pay attention to alerts and warnings.

3. Avoid using electronic devices connected to an electrical outlet.

4. Avoid contact with water.

The public is being asked to continue to monitor the media space for further advisories.

The ODPEM is reminding the public that we are still in the Hurricane Season and persons should take the necessary safety precautions as issued by the ODPEM, Metrological Service of Jamaica and other authorities.

The ODPEM will continue to monitor and provide the public with information as they become

available.