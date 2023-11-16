Celebrate 156 Years of Service with the JCF During Police Week 2023

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) warmly invites the public to join in celebrating Police Week 2023, from Saturday, November 18 to Friday, November 24.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating 156 Years of Advancement in People, Quality, Technology,” reflects our dedication to continued progress and community partnership.

Key Events of Police Week 2023:

• Kick-Off with Church Services (Nov 18-19): The week begins with church services across various locations.

The national church service will be at the Clifton New Testament Church of God at Mannings Hill Road in St. Andrew Kingston.

Other services include those at the Falmouth Seventh Day Adventist Church and the New Testament Church of God in Oracabessa, St. Mary.

• Area Open Days (Nov 20): Each Area will host an open day, featuring talks, exhibitions, facility tours, workshops, and demonstrations.

• Commissioner’s Luncheon for Children of Fallen Officers (Nov 21): A special luncheon at the Offices of the Commissioner of Police to honour the sacrifices of fallen officers’ families.

• Awards and Closing Ceremonies (Nov. 23 & Nov. 24): The week culminates with the JCF Long Service and Good Conduct Awards Ceremony at the Police Officer’s Club on Thursday and an Open Day at the National Police College of Jamaica in Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Friday.

Since its establishment 156 years ago, the JCF has been steadfast in its mission to serve, protect, and reassure the people of Jamaica.

This week of activities not only celebrates our legacy but also strengthens our bond with the community we are dedicated to serving.

Join us in honouring our history and looking forward to a future of continued service and innovation.