$2m Earmarked for Zinc Fence Removal Project Along Seaview Drive in St. Thomas

A total of $2 million is to be spent to remove zinc fences along Seaview Drive in St. Thomas Eastern.

This is being provided for through the Urban Renewal and Development Branch of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Seaview Drive is a critical road that leads to the Lyssons Fishing Village and Paul Bogle Training Centre.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Michelle Charles, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 14).

“They have also approved a pocket park in Airy Castle at the cost of $2 million. Green spaces are important to us as a Government, and I must inform the nation that the Rudolf Elder Park will be upgraded very soon as well,” she said.

Dr. Charles added that the Ministry is in the process of finalising critical elements relating to the park-upgrade project.

Meanwhile, the MP said the National Works Agency (NWA) has done “so much” in St. Thomas Eastern.

“We see drain cleaning, hot patching of our roads and the bushing work which we desperately need maintenance of. We see emergency workers ready to assist, as we have several landslides that maroon our residents every year. We in St. Thomas Eastern are grateful to the National Works Agency. There is no complaint from here,” she stated.