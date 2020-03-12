JBDC Revamping Client Business Management System

Story Highlights The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is revamping its client management system to include the placement of entrepreneurs in tiers.

The entity will now be using Neoserra, a customer relationship management system designed specifically for non-profit economic development programmes to track detailed demographic and economic information about clients as well as assistance provided to them.

This was announced by the Corporation’s Business Advisory Services Manager, Melissa Bennett, during the JBDC’s recent ‘Breakfast with the CEO’ forum, at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

Ms. Bennett said the new system will see entrepreneurs being placed in four tiers based on the extent of their development at each level, until they graduate from the platform.

“Tier-one clients are the ones that are unregistered, not yet formalised, but are interested in entrepreneurship. The program is designed specifically to serve them, based on their stage. So they move from becoming formal to then being serviced by nursery programmes, to being incubated, to acceleration and then to the scale of the community tier,” she explained.

Ms. Bennett indicated that the JBDC will continue to work with external partners to help entrepreneurs move “from concept to market”.

“We can’t do this alone, so at the core of it are the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); but we are supported by the private and public sector and academia. We have already secured five partnerships with academia through the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) model to support entrepreneurs,” she further informed.

Ms. Bennett encouraged local stakeholder experts across various fields to partner with the JBDC if they are interested in the development of local entrepreneurs.

“I am calling on those [who] have a competence, a skill set, to support our entrepreneurs [and] join the JBDC network. There are multiple mechanisms to get involved in, such as the SBDC network model consultancy registry, where you are subcontracted to work with entrepreneurs, financing partners and volunteering to be a part of advisory panels, mentors and or coaches,” she stated.