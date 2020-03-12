Additional Numbers and Emails for COVID-19 Concerns

In addition to the 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) announced recently for members of the public to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness with COVID-19 concerns, additional numbers can now be used. These numbers are:

• 888-754-7792

• 876-542-5998

• 876-542-6007

• 876-542- 6006

• 876-542-5998

Members of the public may also make contact the Ministry via email using covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

The Ministry is working to add more lines and other points of contact for members of the public to share their concerns relating to COVID-19.