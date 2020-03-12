Health Ministry Traces Passengers Of Flight AA 1515 From Miami To Montego Bay

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is tracing passengers who were aboard flight AA 1515 from Miami to Montego Bay in the last 14 days.

The second person to be confirmed with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID19) also came into the island aboard that flight. The Ministry’s efforts is in keeping with established protocols to keep the public informed about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to apply all reasonable measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The Ministry is in the process of contacting all persons who came in on the flight, using the information on the flight manifest. However, to expedite the process, the Ministry is asking all persons who were on flight AA 1515 to call 888-754-7792 or email covid19@moh.gov.jm.

By way of update and clarification, the Ministry can also now confirm that the second patient is a Jamaican national who traveled from London to Miami and connected from Miami to Montego Bay.

The Ministry encourages those persons who were passengers aboard flight AA 1515 to pay close attention to their health status, self-quarantine if they show signs and call 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6006, or 876-542-6007 for further advice and direction.