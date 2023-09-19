JAPEX 2023 a Success – Minister Bartlett

JAPEX 2023 a Success – Minister BartlettBy: September 19, 2023 ,
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is hailing the recently concluded Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) tradeshow as a “resounding success”, attracting more than 100 buyers to the island.
The event was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from September 11 to 13.
Speaking in an interview with JIS News, the Minister noted that the buyers, from some 20 countries, conducted business with more than 132 local suppliers on the Convention Centre floor over the three days.
Among the countries represented were Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Uruguay, the Czech Republic, Poland, Spain, Dominican Republic, United States and India.
“I think all this augurs well for the future of our tourism industry, as we expect a lot of new businesses and international exposure to come out of this event,” Minister Bartlett said.
An annual event organised by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), JAPEX brings together wholesalers, tour operators, and travel agents with Jamaica’s leading tourism suppliers to conduct business.
The event is regarded as the single most important business generator for the island’s tourism industry, helping to promote Jamaica as the preferred destination in the Caribbean.
Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett noted that the tourism sector is performing “phenomenally”.
“Last year, we welcomed 3.3 million visitors and generated US$3.7 billion in earnings. More importantly, recent Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) figures indicate that between January and August of this year, we welcomed some 2.77 million visitors, which is a 32.6 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year,” the Minister said.