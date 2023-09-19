PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr Attends National Senior Citizens Month Church Service September 19, 2023 Listen Labour Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), presents a gift package to member of Power of Faith Ministries International Incorporated, in Portmore, St. Catherine, 81-year-old Alphonso Fernandez, one of the church’s oldest members. Occasion was Sunday’s (September 17) National Church Service commemorating Senior Citizens Month, which is being observed from September 17 to October 8, under the theme ‘Embracing Wisdom, Uniting Generations’. The Full Story Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), greets 90-year-old Doris Bailey, who is the oldest member of Power of Faith Ministries International Incorporated in Portmore, St. Catherine. Occasion was the National Church Service commemorating Senior Citizens Month held at the church on Sunday (September 17). The month is being observed from September 17 to October 8, under the theme ‘Embracing Wisdom, Uniting Generations’. Assisting Ms. Bailey is Minister at the church, Elder Conrad Chambers, while fellow congregant Alphonso Fernandez looks on in the background. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), presents a gift package to member of Power of Faith Ministries International Incorporated in Portmore, St. Catherine, 90-year-old Doris Bailey, the church’s oldest member. Occasion was Sunday’s (September 17) National Church Service commemorating Senior Citizens Month, which is being observed from September 17 to October 8, under the theme ‘Embracing Wisdom, Uniting Generations’. Assisting Ms. Bailey is Minister at the church, Elder Conrad Chambers. Looking on in the background is fellow congregant, Alphonso Fernandez. Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre, standing), converses with Pastor of Power of Faith Ministries International Incorporated, Apostle Bishop Dr. Delford Davis, during Sunday’s (September 17) National Church Service commemorating Senior Citizens Month. The month is being observed from September 17 to October 8, under the theme: ‘Embracing Wisdom, Uniting Generations’.