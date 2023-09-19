TPDCo Office Closed to In-Person Business

TPDCo Office Closed to In-Person BusinessBy: September 19, 2023 ,
The Full Story
The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has advised that its office located at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James is closed to in-person business.
The closure took effect on Monday, September 18 and will remain until Thursday, September 21.
Persons interested in doing business with the TPDCo are being asked to contact the agency by phone at 876-979-7987-8.
Regular operations will resume on Friday, September 22.
The TPDCo is apologising for any inconvenience this may cause for customers.
The TPDCo is the central agency mandated by the Government to facilitate the maintenance, development and enhancement of the tourism product.
It is also charged, on behalf of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), to process applications for entities that require a JTB licence.