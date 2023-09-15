Church Street Beautification Project Continues This Month

Church Street Beautification Project Continues This MonthBy: September 15, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Work is slated to continue this month on the Church Street beautification project in downtown Kingston.
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, said the project, being funded in partnership with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), forms part of the Kulture Key Project designed to transform the downtown district.
“You will see in September going into October, the Church Street project unfolding and, in my estimation, it will be… transformational. The aesthetics of the space will change and we hope as we continue the entire project, it will transform the entire downtown [district],” he said.
The Mayor was addressing the recent monthly meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation held at the Council’s offices in downtown Kingston.
Senator Williams informed that the project’s scope includes constructing planter boxes and planting trees between Barry Street and Port Royal Street, bricking the roadway from Barry Street to Port Royal Street, and muralising sections of the street as well as installing flagpoles along the stretch.
“We believe that that ties in well with the space that we refer to as Kulture Key, which has been becoming very active over the last year or so,” the Mayor added.
Senator Williams thanked the Kingston Creative Team for the work they have been doing to enhance downtown.
“They have been organising and putting on several events within the space. The Kingston Creative Team has been doing a wonderful job in hosting the creative art-walk within the space on a monthly basis and we encourage other groups and other Jamaicans in the private sector to continue to explore events and other activities that can be done within the space,” he said.
Kulture Key combines leisure and learning through the mounting of murals along various sections of downtown Kingston that tell stories of Jamaica’s musical past.
Space will be provided to showcase Jamaican food, craft, artwork, music and dance, attracting locals and visitors and providing income-earning opportunities.