Over 40,000 Jamaicans Benefit from Improved Parenting Skills Training

More than 40,000 parents islandwide have received training to improve their parenting skills.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, as she addressed a function to commemorate the 2023/24 ceremonial reopening of schools in Manchester.

The function was held at the Manchester High School on Thursday (September 14).

“Our expectations are great. We know we have to continue training; but we want to shift the society to one in which we are a gentler, kindlier society,” Mrs. Williams said.

The training was conducted through the Department of Schools Services and the National Parent Support Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security’s Citizens and Security Programme.

Minister Williams noted that parents are the first educators in their children’s lives.

“Your support, guidance, and love are the foundation upon which they build their dreams. Be their pillars of strength and encouragement, and to the entire community.

“Let us remember that education is not the sole responsibility of schools, it is a collective endeavour. Together we can create an environment where every child thrives, every teacher excels, and every parent is engaged,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Williams extended appreciation to the Custos Rotulorum for Manchester, Hon. Garfield Green, and his team for their continued commitment to promoting patriotism and good citizenship in schools, under the Manchester Beliefs, Values, and Attitudes Initiative.

“This programme holds a special place in our hearts as it aligns perfectly with the essence of education to shape, not only knowledgeable individuals but also responsible and compassionate citizens,” she stated.

Mrs. Williams noted that the launch of the Manchester Beliefs, Values, and Attitudes initiative marked the beginning of a journey to restore the core values and principles that form the bedrock of thriving communities.

“I firmly believe that education and values are inseparable pillars and together they provide a strong foundation for a brighter future. Education empowers individuals with knowledge, skills, and opportunities, while values and attitudes guide how we use that knowledge and what we do with those opportunities,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Williams noted that with the Ministry’s commitment to providing quality education, through its Transforming Education for National Development Programme, and the Manchester Beliefs, Values, and Attitudes Initiative’s focus on fostering positive values, “we aim to create a paradigm shift in the sector”.

“We can safely envision a society where academic achievement is coupled with moral and social responsibility and communities thrive because of the values that bind them together,” she added.