Court of Appeal to Resume In-Person Hearings

In person hearings will resume at the Court of Appeal when the Michaelmas Term begins next week.

This was announced by President, Hon. Justice Patrick Brooks, during a swearing- in ceremony at King’s House on Monday (September 18) for members of the judiciary who have assumed higher office.

“Since the pandemic hit us in March of 2020, we have, for the most part, been hearing cases on the virtual platform. Some people have enjoyed that format, while others have longed for the more direct interaction between [the] bench and bar. We are aware, however, that COVID-19 is still with us and so we have encouraged our staff, we encourage the visitors to the court to try their best to follow the protocols so that we will all remain as safe as is possible,” he said.

Mr. Brooks also advised that an e-filing pilot project will commence this term to bolster the Court’s efficiency.

“This is intended to make life easier for litigants and their legal representatives. The plan is to train the attorneys-at-law and the relevant officers at the Department of Correctional Services and also the DPP’s [Director of Public Prosecutions] office, and the Attorney General’s (AG) office to use the judicial case management system (JCMS), so that we can have those persons using the e-filing system and getting accustomed to it, where we can work out any kinks that may be in that process and make it suitable for wholesale use. So we look forward to the full implementation of [the] JCMS in short order,” he said.

The members of the judiciary who took the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath were Justices Kissock Laing and Georgiana Fraser, who have been appointed to act as Judges of Appeal from September 25, 2023 to December 20, 2023, while Stephany Orr, Pamela Mason, Opal Smith, Tracey-Ann Johnson, and Sharon Millwood Moore have been appointed as Acting Puisne Judges for the period September 25, 2023 to December 20, 2023.

Also taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath as Masters-in-Chambers were Luciana Jackson and Christine McNeil, with effect from September 25, 2023 to December 20, 2023.

Mr. Brooks said the confidence reposed in all of the jurists is not displaced, adding that he anticipated their positive performances.

“We hope that the efficiency and production that we look forward to, with the input of Justices Laing and Fraser, will help us to achieve those aims,” he added, while thanking the Court of Appeal team for continually striving for excellence.