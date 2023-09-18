Restorative Justice Allowing All Parties Involved in Conflict to be Heard

Restorative Justice Allowing All Parties Involved in Conflict to be HeardBy: September 18, 2023 ,
The use of Restorative Justice (RJ) as a means of resolving conflicts provides Jamaicans with the opportunity to ventilate their issues.
This, according to Acting Director for the Restorative Justice Branch within the Justice Ministry’s Social Justice Division, Saccsha Ebanks.
The restorative justice process involves three main parties – the victims, the offenders, and stakeholders deemed positive voices who are drawn from the communities where the offences occurred.
Ms. Ebanks outlined details of the three-stage conflict resolution process during a recent interview with JIS News.
“In step one, we prepare each individual in ensuring that all that they have to say is fully ventilated. During step two, which is the conflict resolution session, that’s where participants share what is at the belly of the conflict. Finally, in the follow-up phase, we ensure that we hold persons accountable in a meaningful way, so whatever was said in that session, whatever decision was arrived at, we ensure that they are kept and we ensure also that we help our clients with the tools to complete their agreement,” she said.
Restorative justice is available for Jamaicans who may not be able to afford a lawyer.
Persons in conflict can do self-referrals by accessing any restorative justice centre islandwide.
Pre-sessions, conferences and follow-ups are all free and accessible to the public.
“Typically, in Jamaica, individuals do not get the opportunity to just talk and just share from their heart and have someone who is neutral listening with a view to helping them resolve the conflict,” Ms. Ebanks pointed out.
For details on how to access restorative justice services, visit www.moj.gov.jm, the RJ centre near you, or call 888-JUSTICE (888-587-8423).