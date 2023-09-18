PHOTOS: Legal Aid Council Stages Justice Fair in St. Mary September 18, 2023 Listen Justice Share Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second left), is in light conversation with (from left) State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn; Custos Rotulorum of St. Mary, Errol Johnson; and Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary. The event was the Legal Aid Council (LAC) Justice Fair held on September 15 at the Annotto Bay Car Park, Main Street in St. Mary. The LAC Justice Fairs play an integral role in increasing access to justice services for Jamaicans. The Full Story Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane visit a booth at the Legal Aid Council (LAC) Justice Fair held on September 15 at the Annotto Bay Car Park, Main Street in St. Mary. Agencies represented at the fair included the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), the Heart NSTA/Trust, among others.