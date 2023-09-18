PHOTOS: PM Hands Over Two-Bedroom House to Kingston Central Resident September 18, 2023 Listen Housing Share Photo: Adrian Walker Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), stamps the social contract for the two-bedroom house handed over to New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary Marlene Bennett (second right), at 63 Tower Street in Kingston, recently. Looking on (from left) are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; Chairperson for the Oversight Committee of the NSHP, Judith Robb Walters; and Member of Parliament for Kingston Central, Donovan Williams. The Full Story Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), and New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) beneficiary, Marlene Bennett (second right), display the social contract for the two-bedroom house provided under the programme. Occasion was the handover of the unit at 63 Tower Street in Kingston, recently. Sharing the moment (from left) are Chairperson for the Oversight Committee of the NSHP, Judith Robb Walters; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams; and Member of Parliament for Kingston Central, Donovan Williams.