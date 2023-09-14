PHOTOS: PM Hands Over Two-Bedroom House at Old Road, St. Catherine September 14, 2023 Listen Housing Share Photo: Michael Sloley Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), and new homeowner Shanice Leslie (second right) display the social contract for the two-bedroom unit, which was developed under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) at a handover ceremony at Old Road, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (September 13). Others sharing the moment (from left) are Chairperson for the Oversight Committee of the NSHP, Judith Robb Walters, and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton. The Full Story Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), hands Shanice Leslie (second right) the key to her new two-bedroom home, which was developed under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Occasion was the handover of the unit in Old Road, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (September 13). Sharing the moment (from left) are Chairperson for the Oversight Committee of the NSHP, Judith Robb Walters, and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.