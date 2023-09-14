No Toll Charges for May Pen to Williamsfield Highway until December 31

No Toll Charges for May Pen to Williamsfield Highway until December 31By: September 14, 2023 ,
Motorists traversing the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) will not pay toll charges until December 31, 2023.
This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the opening ceremony for the segment on Thursday (September 14).
“I am told that the various processes and negotiations with the toll operator are under way and that all should be in place to commence tolling by the end of November. However, the Government has taken the decision to start tolling on December 31, 2023. Users will be able to drive on the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the highway without charge until the end of this calendar year,” Mr. Holness said.
The project, which connects the parishes of Clarendon and Manchester, will be opened to the public beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday (September 14).
The 23-kilometre four-lane highway represents Part A of the SCHIP and was initiated in 2019.
Mr. Holness said that over the forthcoming weeks, he will be opening the Harbour View to Albion leg of the project.