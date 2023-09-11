Portland Fire Victims Get New Homes

Two families in Portland Western, whose lives were severely disrupted by fire, are now proud homeowners under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Leroy Grant of Francis Avenue in Buff Bay, and Calbert Jones of Panton District in Mount Pleasant, were presented with the keys to brand new three-bedroom houses by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (September 8).

Mr. Grant, a mason and father of six, lost his house and work tools in a blaze four years ago.

For Mr. Jones, a farmer and father of three, having secure shelter of his own, comes 19 years after a fire destroyed his home and claimed the life of the mother of his children.

Prime Minister Holness, speaking during the handover of the units, said the NSHP continues to be a “critical programme” that has been benefitting vulnerable Jamaicans.

He reiterated that the programme is designed to assist citizens who are living under the worst circumstances.

“There are many Jamaicans whose conditions could be described as substandard. However, there are those whose situation is such that they really have no house, no shelter. It is such that …the current circumstance of their living is extremely uncomfortable and in some cases, inhumane,” the Prime Minister said.

“Therefore, the programme tries to target those persons, particularly those who have lost their homes to fire or any other natural disaster,” he continued, pointing out that the latest recipients are “supremely qualified”.

Mr. Holness underscored that the selection process for beneficiaries is driven by recommendations from Members of Parliament (MPs), and sometimes through collaborative effort with the religious and civic communities and other groups.

“We have also helped persons who have come to our attention through the media or by other avenues of recommendation,” he pointed out.

In his remarks, Portland Western Member of Parliament and Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, highlighted the integrity of the NSHP in the selection of recipients.

“It’s important that today, we have seen two fire victims receive houses and it goes to show the integrity of the programme. Most people think that because it is MP-driven it is politically-driven on partisan lines. You’re seeing in live and living colour today that the two beneficiaries are fire victims and therefore, it shows the integrity and credibility of this special programme,” Mr. Vaz said.

As both beneficiaries received the keys to their new homes, they expressed gratitude to the taxpayers of Jamaica, and to Prime Minister Holness and the principals of the NSHP.

As of September 8, a total of 157 housing units or 375 rooms have been completed under the programme benefitting over 589 individuals across 50 constituencies.

The NSHP was initiated in 2018 by the Prime Minister and is overseen by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.