PHOTOS: Barton's Primary School Gets Desktops from USF September 10, 2023 Listen Education Share Photo: Michael Sloley Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Dr. Daniel Dawes (fourth right), hands over two desktop computers to Acting Principal of Bartons Primary School, Georgette Williams (centre). Sharing the moment are students of the institution. The handover ceremony was held on September 7 at the school's location in Bartons District, St. Catherine. The contribution will enable the students to access digital learning resources, enhance their research capabilities, and develop essential computer literacy skills.