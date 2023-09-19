Tuesday,
September 19, 2023 5:12 pm

PHOTOS: Governor-General Receives Courtesy Call from Delaware State University Officials

September 19, 2023
Governor General
PHOTOS: Governor-General Receives Courtesy Call from Delaware State University Officials
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), converses with President of Delaware State University in the United States, Dr. Tony Allen, during his courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (September 19). The Governor-General and Dr. Allen discussed the University’s plans to forge educational partnerships with government and non-governmental entities in Jamaica.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives a gift from President of Delaware State University in the United States, Dr. Tony Allen, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (September 19).
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (second right), and Member of Parliament for St. Mary Western, Robert Montague (second left), share a photo opportunity with members of the visiting Delaware State University delegation from the United States, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (September 19). From left are the university’s Senior Vice President, Antonio Boyle; and President, Dr. Tony Allen.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), observes as President of Delaware State University in the United States, Dr. Tony Allen, signs the guest book during a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (September 19).
Last Updated: September 19, 2023

