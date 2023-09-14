Thursday,
September 14, 2023 11:00 pm

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Governor-General and Diplomatic Corps

September 14, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
PHOTOS: Governor-General and Diplomatic Corps
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (third left), with members of the Consular Corps of Jamaica (from left): Honorary Consul for The Bahamas, Alveta Knight; Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, Robert Scott; Vice Dean and Honorary Consul for Ethiopia, Yodit Hylton; Honorary Consul for Poland, Irena Cousins; and Honorary Consul for Sweden, Peter Goldson, during a courtesy call at King's House on September 14.

The Full Story

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in conversation with Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica,  Robert Scott, during a courtesy call at King’s House on September 14.
Last Updated: September 14, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
Foreign Affairs Ministry Hosts Protocol Conference
By: E. Hartman Reckord, Sep 14, 2023
Regional Workshop to Strengthen Waste Management Systems
By: Twila Wheelan, Sep 14, 2023
PHOTOS: Kingston Creative Receives US$15,000 from the Expedia Group
By: , Sep 14, 2023
Skip to content