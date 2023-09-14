PHOTOS: Governor-General and Diplomatic Corps September 14, 2023 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (third left), with members of the Consular Corps of Jamaica (from left): Honorary Consul for The Bahamas, Alveta Knight; Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, Robert Scott; Vice Dean and Honorary Consul for Ethiopia, Yodit Hylton; Honorary Consul for Poland, Irena Cousins; and Honorary Consul for Sweden, Peter Goldson, during a courtesy call at King's House on September 14. The Full Story Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), in conversation with Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, Robert Scott, during a courtesy call at King’s House on September 14.