Jamaicans Urged to Collect Plastic Bottles

Jamaicans are being urged to get on board with the collection of plastic bottles, to preserve the nation’s natural environment and reduce pollution.

Chairman of Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Dr. Damien King, who made the call, indicated that every year some 800 million plastic bottles, primarily used for soft drinks, are produced and distributed across the island.

These are added to the vast pile of plastic waste from previous years, creating a significant environmental threat, according to Dr. King, who noted that Jamaica recognised the urgency of the situation and decided to act.

“That is the genesis and mission of Recycling Partners of Jamaica, to try and solve this problem,” said Dr. King, who was addressing a bottle drive competition at the company’s Bogue Depot in Montego Bay, St. James, on August 24.

“What Recycling Partners of Jamaica settled to do is to take on that logistical challenge that WISYNCO, Pepsi, Lasco and Grace Kennedy all have [and] put it all together, because we are responsible for all of the bottles produced, and then do it in reverse (plastic bottle collection),” he added.

Dr. King attributed the company’s success to investment in depots, redemption centres, a fleet of trucks, cages, bins and [collectors].

“This entire exercise, no matter what we do at head office, no matter how much equipment we buy, its success depends on the commitment and hard work and dedication of the [collectors]. It all comes down to the efforts of the collectors, and they are the best at it,” he added.

As a society, it is imperative that Jamaicans continue to support and recognise the tireless work of the organisation.

Dr. King is urging everyone to lead the charge to tackle the plastic bottle epidemic head on.

The event saw several collectors receiving awards for their stewardship in collecting plastic bottles from across the parish of St. James.

Rose Heights resident Vivienne Stewart walked away with top honours during the event.

She told JIS News that she felt great about the award as well as knowing she is playing a part in reducing plastic waste.

Ms. Stewart pointed out that she would collect plastic bottles in and around the areas of Rose Heights, Mt. Salem, downtown Montego Bay and even by the Montego Bay Old Fort Craft Market.

“I go out early in the mornings and take up the bottles and sometimes people would see me doing it and they even make efforts to put up some of the bottles for me, instead of in the garbage,” she noted.