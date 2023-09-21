PHOTO: JPS Smart City Forum September 21, 2023 Listen Science Share Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz; Country Manager, United States (US) Trade and Development Agency, Lambrini Kolios; President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), Steve Berberich; and Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with oversight for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, exchanging pleasantries during a Smart City forum hosted by the JPS at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on September 20. The forum was designed to highlight the benefits of a smart city.