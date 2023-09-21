396 Students Already Enrolled in LIFT Programme

Three hundred and ninety-six students across Jamaica have, so far, been enrolled in the Government’s $2-billion Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) programme.

Launched on August 9, the programme aims to bolster the social mobility of 500 youth annually, over a five-year period.

The initiative targets fifth and sixth-form graduates and provides sustainable avenues for education, employment and assimilation into society.

Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, told JIS News that applications are still being received.

She disclosed that some parishes requested additional time to make submissions to ensure that students meet all the requirements.

Dr. Ingleton explained that following the release of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results, some applications were rejected because students failed Mathematics or English Language, both of which are required for enrolment in the programme.

“Their specific constituencies would now have to be reaching out to ascertain other individuals who would have met this particular criteria. It’s the only issue of substance. Certainly, there are other challenges that we have been able to work through, in terms of… a reference or a missing ID,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton shared that most of the applications were submitted by students residing in St. Andrew, followed by those in St. Ann, St. Catherine, Clarendon and Kingston.

To ensure equity across Jamaica, at least eight participants will be selected from each of the 63 constituencies.

“To date, we have received 473 applications, and we are actively engaged in discussions with the constituency offices that have yet to submit, and we continue to work with them to ensure that the process is finalised,” the Managing Director said.

Dr. Ingleton noted that the verification process for the 396 successful applicants is still in progress.

“It’s anticipated to be completed by Friday, September 22. In terms of our schedule that we have in house, we are still on target,” she said.

LIFT participants will undergo a week-long orientation session during which they will learn life skills, customer service and interview skills, digital literacy and financial literacy training, to ensure their smooth transition into society at the end of the programme.

They will, subsequently, be engaged in an eight-week skills-training programme focusing on employability and specific skills identified in the predetermined areas, mentorship and volunteerism.

Upon completion of this formal engagement, they will be immersed in specific skills in the pre-approved ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) or a participating private-sector firm for one year, where they will receive an $85,000 monthly stipend.

A compulsory portion of this, $15,000, will be placed in their bank accounts monthly and will not be accessible until participants complete the programme.