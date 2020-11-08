Jamaicans Must Exercise Greater Vigilance As Christmas Season Approaches

As the Christmas period approaches, persons are being advised to exercise even greater vigilance in limiting their exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and preventing further spread.

This advice comes from Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, who noted that while the country is currently seeing a trending down in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, “we still have to remain in a position of high alert and caution as we approach what is going to be a very busy time of the year – the Christmas season”.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie was speaking at the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Conversations Digital Press Conference, on Thursday (November 5).

“Persons need to be aware that… we must be extremely cautious at this time, because there are various situations that are happening in countries around us that will affect what happens here,” she said.

She pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases are going up in neighbouring countries from which persons travel frequently to Jamaica, and which Jamaicans visit often.

“It means that there is the potential for exposure and the potential for spread. What we see now [in terms of the trending down in case] can be quickly reversed if persons are not cautious and if they do not adhere to quarantine orders”.

“I am making a special appeal to persons – stick to your quarantine orders and be especially careful at this time,” she added.

Jamaicans can protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19 by adhering to the established infection prevention and control measures.

These include wearing a mask while in public, maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other persons, frequently washing or sanitising hands, and not gathering in groups of more than 15 persons.