59 COVID-19 Recoveries At Cornwall Courts

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is reporting that 59 residents of Cornwall Courts, St. James, have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that 74 cases of the virus have been identified in the area since it was placed under special curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily on October 23. One patient has died.

“Some 1,149 premises have been visited, to date, with 1,836 persons reached,” Dr. Tufton informed, during the weekly virtual COVID-19 Conversations press briefing on Thursday (November 5).

Additionally, he said that 167 business entities were inspected, with 51 per cent found to be unsatisfactory.

He is appealing to business operators to put the necessary mechanisms in place in order to ensure that the health protocols are observed.

“We want to encourage that and we will continue the inspections and we will cite persons where necessary,” Minister Tufton said.

He noted that 1,497 health education materials were distributed in the business district, with 4,127 persons engaged.

As it relates to Rae Town in Kingston, which was also placed under special curfew on October 23, Minister Tufton said he is contemplating making a recommendation for the measure to be lifted, as 112 samples have been tested and all have returned negative results.

He noted that 773 households were visited and 1,062 persons reached.

“Rae Town looks very encouraging, and thanks to the citizens for their cooperation and the team on the ground, it does point to a direction where we could lift or certainly make a recommendation for a lifting of the measure,” the Minister said.

The special curfew in Cornwall Courts and Rae Town was to contain the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the communities. The curfew order expires November 6.