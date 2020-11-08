Moore Town Primary Happy To Be Part Of Pilot For Face-To-Face Classes

Story Highlights Principal of Moore Town Primary and Junior High School in Portland, Kathleen Wright, is welcoming the Government’s decision to reopen the small, rural institution for face-to-face lessons beginning Monday (November 9).

Ms. Wright told JIS News that the necessary precautions have been taken to accommodate students and prevent transmission of COVID-19.

All schools are required to observe the COVID-19 protocols, including temperature checks, distance markers, social-distancing practices and installing hand-sanitiser stations. Additionally, the wearing of masks will be mandatory.

A total of 17 primary and secondary institutions across nine parishes will participate in the two-week pilot. They were selected from a group of 73 deemed to be at low risk for coronavirus (COVID-19 transmission.

In an interview with JIS News, Ms. Wright said she is pleased that the institution was included in the pilot, as only about two-thirds of the student population have been able to enrol in online classes.

“On one hand, we are concerned about the safety of the children; however, when they stay home, they are at a disadvantage. Many of them do not have the devices, and the Internet connectivity in the area is very poor, so they are not really accessing the quality education that they should be getting,” she pointed out.

She said that in many cases, students are using smartphones to access online classes “and sometimes, they don’t have data and some families only have one phone for the children to use”.

“So I am happy that we have been selected to be a pilot in this trial,” she said.

“We have adequate space for the children to sit six feet or more apart. We have set up our handwashing stations; we have our hand soap and sanitiser dispensers. We have an isolation area,” she informed.

