CMO Advises Persons To Visit Doctor Instead Of Getting Tested On Their Own

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, is encouraging persons who suspect they may be infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) to first visit the doctor instead of getting tested on their own.

“I recognise that many persons are going straight to some facilities to have testing done. They do not have an interaction with a doctor and so what is happening is that we may have persons who have symptoms that are going straight to laboratories or other places having tests done and then present at the health department with a positive test,” she said.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie was speaking at the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Conversations Digital Press Conference, on Thursday (November 5).

The CMO noted that certain procedures need to be followed when getting a COVID-19 test done on which a doctor needs to advise patients.

“Testing is a part of the management of a case and there are a lot of things that can occur before we get back a positive or negative test result, and those things need to be put in [place] right away. Persons [who] are having signs and symptoms… should visit their doctor if those are not improving, and if they are required to do a test, there are certain things the doctor will instruct them to do, even before they get the test result if they are a suspected case,” Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said.

She stressed that it is crucial that persons follow this process “because we are also having the situation where persons are getting back a positive test and choosing not to report and we need to have information if it is that we are going to be able to manage this public health emergency that we are in”.

The CMO noted that it is also very important that any testing facility that has been approved by the Health Ministry, reports on tests done to the Ministry, “because we need to have the information to be able to plan what is to happen in the various areas where we have positive cases coming from”.

“[Also] it is not good enough only to report positive cases; we need to know the negative cases as well, so that we can really see what the burden of the disease is,” she said.