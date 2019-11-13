Jamaicans Encouraged To Strive For Excellence In Service Delivery

Story Highlights Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is encouraging Jamaicans engaged in various vocational endeavours to continuously strive towards achieving excellence in service delivery.

“As a people, we have to learn to have an attitude of excellence… . We have to be the best that we can be at whatever we do. That is the only way that we are actually going to grow and grow fast… . That is the only way that we are going to excel,” she said.

Mrs. Holness, who is the Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, was speaking at Excelsior Community College’s 2019 Master Lecture on Monday (November 11).

Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is encouraging Jamaicans engaged in various vocational endeavours to continuously strive towards achieving excellence in service delivery.

“As a people, we have to learn to have an attitude of excellence… . We have to be the best that we can be at whatever we do. That is the only way that we are actually going to grow and grow fast… . That is the only way that we are going to excel,” she said.

Mrs. Holness, who is the Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, was speaking at Excelsior Community College’s 2019 Master Lecture on Monday (November 11).

The event was held at the institution’s main campus on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston under the theme ‘Leadership and Power for Organisational Development’.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Holness encouraged the students to cultivate key traits that will position them to take up future leadership across the country’s various sectors.

To this end, she urged them to be good listeners, visionary, and transformative while endeavouring to have a positive influence on the organisations they are involved in or the lives they lead.

“You have to use all the knowledge you have gained from school, from church, in all your sphere as leaders to be creative in how you find solutions to the needs of your constituents, whoever they are,” Mrs. Holness added.

In her remarks, the College’s Vice Principal for Student Affairs, Naomi Jacobs, said the effective structures and policies established within the private and public sectors will serve to spur greater development.

“Organisational development requires that we put in place strategies that will increase productivity in the workforce,” she added.

The lecture was planned and executed by third-year Organisational Behaviour students.