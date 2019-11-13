2019 Global Leadership Summit Hailed A Success

Story Highlights President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, says the 2019 staging of the Global Leadership Summit (GLS) was a success, with participation from more than 500 persons across various sectors of society.

The one-day session, held on November 7 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre under the theme ‘Inspire, Transform, and Influence’, was organised by Jamaica Link Ministries (JLM) in partnership with Global Leadership Network (GLN) and local entities.

It exposed individuals, drawn from the business sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government agencies and the church, to vital leadership resources to enhance their influence, transform their organisations and communities, and improve their lives.

Through simulcast and videocast, participants heard presentations from noted speakers such as DeVon Franklin, Jason Dorsey, Jo Saxton and Raj Singh.

In an interview with JIS News, Ms. Henry, who was a member of the organising team for the staging of the summit, said she was pleased with the turnout, which exceeded the number of participants from last year.

She expressed confidence that the event will help to fix the leadership deficit across various sectors of society.

“We had a great turnout today; we had wide representation. We had the mayor, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); we had members of different sectors. I think this will help to inspire, this will help to transform and more than anything, it will help to influence,” she said.

Ms. Henry told JIS News that GLN Jamaica will continue the leadership development with a post event session called ‘Leadership Triple L’, which “will give persons the opportunity to network directly with accomplished leaders, who can help to influence, to shape and to guide”.

She noted that there are plans to expand the reach of the Summit for 2020.

“Next year, we are looking to have more live speakers. We are looking to grow and bring more persons from outside of St. James; persons from Westmoreland, Hanover, Trelawny, St. Ann, St. Mary, all over, and also to have corporate representation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, who was among the participants, said that summit was “enriching” and the information garnered will positively impact his leadership.

“It has reinforced my own leadership ability. It has sharpened my own intellect and it can only mould me because learning is a process and there is never a stop to learning,” he told JIS News.

Operations Manager at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre, Hilary Clarke, for her part, said she gained fresh knowledge that will be used to influence change at her organisation.

“I always look for opportunities to attend conferences of this nature as well as other events that will empower me and enhance me at being better at my daily activities. As an individual, I also look at opportunities that can put me in a position that I can self-actualise. The information here has been extremely enlightening, and, immediately, I see where I will be imparting the knowledge that I have received,” she told JIS News.