92 Per Cent Of COJ Customers Satisfied

Story Highlights The Companies Office of Jamaica’s (COJ) says 92 per cent of its customers have expressed some level of satisfaction with the services offered by the agency.

This is contained in the COJ Customer Satisfaction Survey undertaken in May 2019, details of which were presented by the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Judith Ramlogan, at a recent JIS Think Tank.

“Our customer satisfaction as at May 2019 is at 92 per cent. Of course, there are issues and some level of dissatisfaction,” she noted.

She said that some customers were unhappy with the processing and wait times for documents.

“We do have guaranteed services and we can register a company the same day, but we can’t register all companies at the same time. People sometimes do have a problem with our processing time in that if you submit a document to the companies office to be registered and if it is rejected, you have to wait, as documents have to go through the same checking process,” she noted.

Mrs. Ramlogan said that dissatisfaction with parking is also being addressed through the renting of additional spaces in New Kingston. She said that 43.5 per cent of customers noted the need for improvement in parking.

“The permanent answer is to get another location. We have been trying to find another location [but] …in the medium-term what we have decided to do is to move some of our office processes to another building, so that we can improve our customer service,” she said.

The COJ’s annual survey assesses the satisfaction levels of customers with the products and services offered by the agency. A total of 1,039 customers were sampled – 160 from Montego Bay and 879 from Kingston.

Mrs. Ramlogan said the results will be used as a basis for appropriate intervention to expand and or improve services.

She noted that the entity is working to enhance service delivery and is urging customers to use the COJ’s online system, the electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF), to register their operations.

Persons can access the form via the COJ’s website at www.orcjamaica.com from any location globally. The online system provides a hassle-free and more convenient option for those seeking to register a business or company.

The COJ, an agency under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, registers local and overseas businesses.

Its mission is to foster trade and facilitate ease of doing business in Jamaica by providing easy to use, efficient registration systems, which will promote business regulation and deliver accurate information to all stakeholders.