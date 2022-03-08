Jamaicans Encouraged To Learn About The Value Of Wetlands

Wise use of wetlands begins with learning about these valuable ecosystems and partnering with experts for their protection and sustainable use, says Executive Director of the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (C-CAM), Ingrid Parchment.

Speaking at a recent Wetlands Webinar, hosted by the Natural History Museum of Jamaica, a Division of the Institute of Jamaica, Ms. Parchment encouraged participants and the general public to reach out to organisations, such as the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), that monitor wetlands, to gain knowledge and expertise, especially on rehabilitation efforts.

“We need to learn more about our wetlands. Once we learn things, we need to share information and encourage persons to go where they can learn, so whatever decisions we are making, are from an informed perspective,” she said.

“The C-CAM has the Portland Bight Discovery Centre in Salt River, Clarendon, and you are welcome to come. We do offer tours for small groups, and you can come and experience all that is offered at that location,” Ms. Parchment added.

The Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that promotes the conservation and sustainable development of Jamaica’s coastal areas and the livelihoods they support. They focus, particularly, on the Portland Bight Protected Area, which is a Ramsar site of 8,200 hectares of wetlands to the south of the island.

“You can also support mangrove rehabilitation. However, when it comes to mangrove planting, this is not something that you as a group just decide you are going to do. You can have the interest and you can seek the funding, but you need to have the experts to help you determine what is needed to ensure that the intervention that you are seeking to do will have the right impact. It could be NEPA that you talk to, it could be our Science Officers, it could be somebody at UWI, or somebody from one of the other protected areas,” Ms. Parchment said.

She underscored the need to consult with experts, as sometimes mangrove rehabilitation involves more than the planting of trees, but rather the redirecting of waterways and other technical undertakings.

Ms. Parchment also encouraged the public to refrain from clearing mangroves and building in them and to report instances of dumping in mangroves.

“You are disrupting the whole ecosystem and it could lead to loss of habitat for some species and increased flooding, because you are blocking the flow. If you see it happening, report it to NEPA, report it to C-CAM, report it to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA),” she advised.

“Go on Facebook or social media and post the photograph. Let us not let things happen around us. Let us make an active decision in how our lives are going to happen. We need to make a difference as individuals and as a group,” Ms. Parchment added.