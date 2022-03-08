TPDCO Tours Possible Attractions In Clarendon

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has commenced a series of tours to identify areas for possible development to enhance the country’s tourism product.

The first tour was on Friday (March 4) in Clarendon and included the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.; Mayor of May Pen, His Worship Councillor Winston Maragh; newly appointed Executive Director, TPDCo, Wade Mars, and other members of staff as well as representatives from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Mr. Mars said he was excited about the possibilities that exist in Clarendon that could drive a tourism product.

“We have a lot of virgin opportunities here, both in terms of sand, sea and sun. But culturally… we have the oldest church in the island in this particular area. So, there are a whole lot of different attractions that can be exploited… and bring both local as well as overseas visitors to the area when the right development occurs,” said Mr. Mars.

The tour covered areas such as Cockpit, Portland Cottage, Milk River Bath, Salt River Mineral Spa and Rocky Point.

“From my standpoint, there are a few areas that are relatively low-hanging fruit, and then there are other much grander projects that I know when I discuss it with Minister Bartlett, he will also give his input… and where we see certain possibilities, he can see even bigger possibilities and help us to secure funding for it,” said Mr. Mars, adding that the TPDCo will definitely try to do some work in the parish.

Meanwhile, Minister Charles welcomed the visit to the parish by the TPDCo, noting the possibilities that exist to develop the parish as a tourist destination.

“Myself and also Councilors for the area Mayor Maragh have always considered Rocky Point, Portland Cottage, Mitchell Town, Salt River and the entire Southern Clarendon belt straight down to Longville, to be the next greatest opportunity for a corridor of tourism to burst open for Jamaica. It’s like an untapped opportunity that is in front of you,” said Minister Charles.

He further noted that access to the various towns has become easier since the construction of the highway, and as such “it presents an opportunity for TPDCo and for the Government to really pump some investment that’s going to have a lot of transformational impact on the socio-economic prospects for the people here in terms of employment, but also presents a new element of tourism activity”.

Mayor Maragh, who led the tour, identified several areas that could be developed as attractions.

“First stop we made was at Cockpit where we could put up a dock for boats and… channel through the Salt Marsh … . We could do some boating along the Salt River which runs parallel to the main road. We could look at the Welcome Beach to revive what is there,” said Mayor Maragh.

He further noted that more shops and bars could be built along the white sand beach at Rocky Point, creating more employment opportunities for residents.

“We could boat along the Rio Minho from Longwood. You can catch cray fish, shrimps and fish whilst doing that – the potential is here,” the Mayor added.

The TPDCo is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development, and enhancement of the tourism product.