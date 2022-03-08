Education Minister Urges Students To Make Good Use Of Time Back In Classroom

As schools across the island resume full face-to-face learning, students are being urged to make good use of their time back in the physical classroom, to make up for what they would have lost over the past two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Favyal Williams, made the call while addressing a devotional exercise at the Old Harbour High School in St. Catherine on Monday (March 7).

“Settle down in order to catch up and recover [stronger] than where you were when we started this pandemic; that is what we are asking of you. We are depending on you; you are the next workforce, and Jamaica can only move forward if you, our next generation, really take it very seriously,” she said.

Minister Williams said she was “delighted” to see children back in the classroom and urged them, as they socialise with their peers, to always observe the measures in place to prevent transmission of the virus, including wearing their masks.

She also appealed to teachers and students not to turn up at school if they feel sick.

Principal of Old Harbour High, Lynton Weir, said that the school has been preparing for the full resumption of classes for some time, with protocols put in place to protect the health of students and staff.

He said that the students are happy to be back at school and noted that all stakeholders are sensitised of the need to be “extremely careful” to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Head Boy, Demario Golding, for his part, called on fellow students to commit to “getting the work done and to be dedicated during this time”, while Head Girl, Claudia Mendez, reminded the students that “COVID is not dead”, and they should adhere to the health and safety protocols.

“We want everyone to be safe,” she said.

Regional Director at the Ministry, Sophia Forbes Hall, also welcomed the students and urged them to continue to “keep the flag of Old Harbour High, flying high”.