Jamaican Diaspora to Stage Massive “Jamaica 60” Celebrations in USA

Jamaicans throughout the United States, including in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, California, Seattle, Illinois and New York, are set to celebrate “Jamaica 60” with a range of activities over several days.

The events have been organised by the Embassy of Jamaica, the consulates in New York and Miami, and various honorary consuls, alongside various diaspora organisations.

The action officially kicks off on Thursday (July 28) at 7p.m. with the next online town hall meeting “Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks.” This “Let’s Connect” which is hosted by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, will feature updates of the planned activities.

On Sunday (July 31) the Embassy of Jamaica will host a Service of Thanksgiving at the Sligo Seventh Day Adventist Church in Takoma Park, Maryland at 11a.m., to mark the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s Independence. Among the special guests will be members of the diplomatic corps, elected officials, and representatives of international organisations.

Former President of the Jamaica Baptist Union, warden and tutor at the United Theological College of the West Indies, the Rev. Mrs. Karen Kirlew, will deliver the sermon. The service will be moderated by Dean of the Howard University School of Divinity Dr. Bertram L. Melbourne, while Ambassador Marks will give the official welcome and deliver the Prime Minister’s message.

On August 13, the Jamaica Association of Maryland will stage its “Jamaica 60 Gala” under the patronage of Her Excellency Audrey Marks. The event will be held at Martin’s West ballroom commencing at 8p.m. Former Maryland State Senator, Jamaican-born Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, will receive the organisation’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” while Dr. Basil Buchanan will be given the Marcus Garvey Award.

The 18th annual Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer and Fasting (JDOP), a global prayer service for spiritual renewal and transformation of Jamaica, will be on Saturday (July 30), beginning at 1p.m. Eastern Time. The online event will bring together Jamaicans in the diaspora in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and elsewhere. Coordinated out of New York, JDOP 2022.

The 2-day DC World Reggae Festival, endorsed by the Embassy of Jamaica, will take place on Saturday (August 20) and Sunday (August 21). It will be held at the RFK Festivals ground in Washington, featuring some of Jamaica’s top entertainment acts, including Beres Hammond, Beenie Man, Third World, and Etana.

Led by Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, Jamaicans in Philadelphia will celebrate “Jamaica 60” with a flag raising ceremony on Friday (August 5) at the City Hall in Philadelphia commencing at 10am.

On August 14, the “Jamaican Diaspora Pastors” of the Great State of Pennsylvania will hold a “Jamaica 60” church service at the Brand-New Life Christian Centre on German Town Avenue in Philadelphia, commencing at 4pm.

In New York, the Jamaica 60 celebrations will begin on Independence Day, Saturday (August 6) with a flag raising ceremony at 10am at the Brooklyn Borough Hall. New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul will declare August 6 as Jamaica’s annual Flag Day.

On Sunday (August 7), the Consulate-General of Jamaica will host its annual Independence Day church service at the Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene beginning at 4pm. The sermon will be delivered by the Rev. Richard Griffiths.

The Consulate will continue its Independence activities which will feature a grand Independence Gala on August 20 at the New York Marriott Hotel in Manhattan. The function is expected to recognise six outstanding Jamaicans including world-renowned jazz pianist, Grammy nominee Monty Alexander.

Over in New Jersey, the Jamaica Organization of New Jersey will stage its Independence Gala on Saturday (July 30) at the Pines Manor in Edison, commencing at 7pm.

Jamaicans in Florida will commemorate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence with an Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving hosted by the Jamaica Consulate-General in Miami, at the Faith Center at 95th Street in Sunrise Florida on Sunday (July 31) beginning at 4pm.

The officiating minister will be Pastor Andrew Samuels, Chief Executive Director of the Seventh Day Baptist Missionary Society.

On Saturday (August 6) at 7p.m. , the Consulate-General in association with Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) will host Jamaica’s Diamond Independence Jubilee Gala at the Marriott Fort Lauderdale, where veteran entertainer Dr Jimmy Cliff, OM, will be honoured. The Inner Circle Band will provide entertainment.

On Sunday (August 7) beginning at 2p.m., there will be an official Jamaica Flag Raising Ceremony at Lauderhill Sports Club, Oakland Blvd., in Sunrise, while the Consulate-General will host the Jamaica Independence Motorcade with civic officials of Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill City.

In Atlanta, Georgia, the Jamaican community will attend an ecumenical thanksgiving church service at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on August 14, starting at 3p.m.

Independence activities in Atlanta culminate on August 13, when the Atlanta Jamaica Association will stage its annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel.

The Jamaican Embassy will be hosting and collaborating on the Jamaica 60 Celebrations in the United States until December 2022.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to facilitate these events, along with our partners and friends who have contributed to Jamaica’s development over the years” said Ambassador Marks. “I hope that all Jamaicans in the diaspora will continue the great tradition of sharing the Jamaican spirit. I encourage all Jamaicans and friends to embrace this year’s theme, ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness,’ in celebration of Jamaica, land we love.”

Surveying the Independence celebration activities, Ambassador Marks added: “Sixty years in a nation’s history may not immediately conjure up significant moments of historic events or remarkable achievements worthy of global attention. However, any scrutiny of our relatively short existence as a nation will surely bring to attention the Jamaican slogan “we likkle but we tallawah,” which we enthusiastically embrace and perpetually seek to inject into our personal and national endeavours.

“Over the past 60 years, as a small island developing state, we have demonstrated a capacity to contribute to the human family and we continue to defy expectations in many spheres, including in academia, the arts and culture, diplomacy, sports, tourism, science and technology and entertainment, to name just a few. In so doing, the name “Jamaica” resonates in pioneering efforts in some of these areas, gaining plaudits in others, while at the same time becoming synonymous with great quality and high performance, much to the benefit of the nation,” she said.