Perimeter Road Will Add Value to Tourism Product – Mayor

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, says the city anticipates the construction and completion of the US$274.5-million Montego Bay Perimeter Road.
Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony at Ironshore in St. James, on July 16, the Mayor said the perimeter road will add value to the tourism product, improve the city’s commercialisation, reduce loss in productivity time as a result of traffic congestion, and change the city’s overall image.
Mr. Williams, who is also Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation, indicated that the 14.9-kilometre perimeter road will be a “momentous addition” to Montego Bay that continues to benefit from major infrastructure development.
He indicated that the national development project is to bring Montego Bay closer to First-World standards, noting the collaboration between the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).
“We know there will be dislocation for a few months, but we are prepared to sacrifice for the long-term good. Nevertheless, we expect the contractors and the government’s supervising engineers to take the necessary measures to minimise dislocation,” Mr. Williams said.
“The Municipal Corporation commits to playing its part in enforcing the rules to ensure this project is successful and completed within time,” he added.
Construction of the perimeter road will provide an alternative route around the central business district of downtown Montego Bay, which will reduce traffic congestion in the city and stimulate economic growth.
To be included in the scope of work are rehabilitation of Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, a 10.5-kilometre expansion to the Long Hill bypass, and a comprehensive drainage study of Montego Bay.
The workforce for the extensive project will include 95 per cent locals for the unskilled and general work, and a minimum of 50 per cent locals for the technical positions.