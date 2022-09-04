Jamaica Wins Top Prizes at World Travel Awards

Story Highlights
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that while brand Jamaica has traditionally done well on the international stage, receiving several accolades at the World Travel Awards during an ongoing pandemic, was a major milestone.
Speaking to reporters following the 29th World Travel Awards held at Sandals Montego Bay on August 31, Mr. Bartlett said it was a reminder that the destination has recovered faster than most of its international competitors.
“The feeling of satisfaction is stronger this year because we all struggle. We all fought this pandemic, and we had varying levels of success. For Jamaica to have emerged as the leading destination in terms of the awards, is a very strong statement of how our team has worked assiduously to make this happen,” he stated.
Mr. Bartlett pointed out that the accolades are proof of the resilience of Jamaica’s tourism sector and its committed stakeholders.
“The prizes are also an indication that despite the challenges of the last two years, visitors to our island still see us as the place to visit. I speak for the entire Ministry and by extension the Government that we are indeed proud that Jamaica’s tourism offerings have again been recognized and awarded for the quality experience they provide,” he added.
Jamaica and its tourism entities received some 26 awards.
The country has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2022, for the 16th straight year. Jamaica also copped the award for Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022, for the 14th year in a row and Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2022.
Minister Bartlett noted that Sandals Resorts International copped 14 of the awards, “a feat made even more fitting in that the company is celebrating 40 years, while we are celebrating Jamaica 60.”
Three of Jamaica’s ports received top awards. Falmouth was named the leading Caribbean cruise port; Montego Bay, the Caribbean’s leading home port; and the historic Naval Dockyard, Port Royal, copping the Caribbean’s leading tourism development for 2022.
Other winners of the night included Go Jamaica Travel, Half Moon, S Hotel and Spanish Court hotels, Jamaica Inn, Goldeneye, Rockhouse, Island Car Rentals, Island Routes, VIP Attraction’s Club MoBay, Sangster International Airport, the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Sandals Whitehouse, Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals South Coast, Beaches Negril and Hyatt Ziva.