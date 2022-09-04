Education Minister Lauds NCB Foundation

Story Highlights
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, has commended the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation for its continued philanthropic support to the education of Jamaica’s children.
“Education is critical to the development and evolution of any society. As a nation, with immense potential to harvest the social and developmental advantages, we must unlock the possibility that our children possess, there is no better way to do this than via education,” Mrs. Williams said.
She further noted that “we must build on the capacity of our students to function in the digital space, and to help them to be agile and ready for contemporary and emerging jobs”.
The Minister was speaking at the NCB Foundation tertiary scholarship reveal ceremony held at the NCB Wellness and Recreation Centre, on September 2.
Some 15 students who will begin their first year of tertiary studies at local accredited institutions, were awarded three-to-four-year scholarships in digital focused programmes.
Mrs. Williams pointed out that the National Standards Curriculum, has science, technology, engineering and mathematics/science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEM/STEAM) as the foundational base.
She gave the Ministry’s commitment to continually reassess the curriculum and training programmes to ensure that the knowledge, skills, and values taught, remain current and relevant.
Meanwhile, during the function, some 14 awardees representing each parish, received scholarships valued at $300,000 each, while one student was awarded the Dr. Rickert Allen Scholarship valued at $600,000.
In addition, over 120 students pursuing digital programmes, received grants valued at $150,000.
For 19 years, the NCB Foundation has been providing financial support to thousands of students pursuing tertiary education.