Teachers Call for Campaign Promoting the Value of Education

Teachers across the island are recommending that a campaign be implemented, focusing on the importance of education to the society, in an effort to increase stakeholder participation.

They are also advocating for parents, youth, and communities to recognize themselves as key partners in the sector’s improvement, as well as their child’s academic success.

These were part of the main conclusions in the National Teachers’ Consultation Report which was carried out by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The report saw over 900 teachers participating across six consultation sessions, with 53.3 per cent from the early childhood sector, and 46.7 per cent from the primary and secondary or special education sector.

Of this amount, close to 30 per cent were from urban areas and 66 per cent from the rural areas.

The report was commissioned with the aim to engage teachers in their in-depth knowledge of the education sector and to also let their voices be heard.

“It is giving us a perspective that is different from some of the other reports that would have been done and we’ll go forward in terms of looking at what came out, to see how we can continue to improve the education system,” Minister of Education and Youth, the Hon. Fayval Williams stated.

She was speaking following the presentation of the report, which was also shared with members of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), during a meeting held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on September 3.

UNICEF’s Deputy Representative, Vicente Teran said the report was vital, as “no form of reimagining of the education system and no kind of effective transformation can take place without taking into account the voices of teachers.”

The teachers also called for greater inclusion in the development of education policies, the removal of school ratings, digital inclusion for all and adjustments to the pupil-teacher ratios.

In addition, the report noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had a “substantial impact on educational outcomes”.

Close to 79 per cent of teachers indicated that its impact on their school was significant, while 15 per cent remained neutral and 4.6 per cent strongly disagreed.

Against that background, President of the JTA Mrs. LaSonja Harrison said the findings allowed her to “hear the heart of my colleagues”.

“I note that the teacher’s focus was not necessarily on their salaries [but] their conditions of service, how they can build capacity and importantly, that of professional courtesy. They are committed to nation building,” she said.

The report also formed part of the country’s preparation for the United Nations (UN) Transformation Education Summit which will be held during the 77th UN General Assembly this month.