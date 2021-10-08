Jamaica Receives Bus, Lab Supplies From CDC and PAHO

Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response has been boosted with the donation of a 16-seater minibus and laboratory supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, received the items on Thursday (October 7) at the PAHO office located at the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

“The items will support our COVID-19 response in several ways. The sampling and laboratory supplies will no doubt enhance our testing capacity, and those will go to the National Public Health Laboratory. At the same time, the PAHO Country Office will have the remaining items as part of its support mechanism here in Jamaica,” she said.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn expressed gratitude, noting that Jamaica continues to benefit from the benevolence of its international partners in the fight against the global pandemic.

She said that the collaborative effort between the CDC and PAHO is “an example of what we need to get through these challenging times”.

“This level of care aids us in overcoming health threats and responding to emergencies. Our Government and people are grateful to the United States for its continued kindness. Our nation is especially pleased to have the support of the CDC, a world-renowned body that has distinguished itself in global health, securing people from health and safety threats, whatever the origins,” she noted.

She said that PAHO-World Health Organization (WHO) continues to be a valuable partner with Jamaiaca in facilitating the improvement of health and quality of life, particularly during the pandemic.

“These acts, such as is demonstrated today, tell our nation that our international partners care. If there is one thing we can all agree on, that this pandemic has taught us, is that we need support; we need each other,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn added.

Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Kingston, John McIntyre, in his remarks, said that donation to Jamaica, which is in partnership with PAHO, forms part of a US$12-million programme of support to combat COVID-19.

He said that additional items will be provided in the coming weeks.